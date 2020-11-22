Higantes Festival: Angono honors frontliners during celebration of feast of Saint Clement

MANILA - The Municipality of Angono in Rizal pushed through with its annual celebration of the feast of Saint Clement through the Higantes Festival even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the local government did a Facebook live broadcast of the parade of giant effigies dressed as medical frontliners.

This is the Municipality of Angono’s way of honoring health workers, continuously keeping the country afloat during this global crisis, it said.

The parade lead by a band culminated at what appears to be the municipality’s plaza.

According to a separate post of the local government, the feast of Saint Clement will have a two-day run from November 22 to 23.

Rizal, according to its official Facebook page, has recorded 12,193 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Friday, Nov. 20, of which, 475 are active.

In a separate Facebook post, the Angono municipality said it has recorded 771 confirmed cases, including 25 active infections.

Check out the parade dedicated to honor the frontliners below.