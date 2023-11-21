Anna Lakrini returns to PH after Miss Globe 2023 runner-up finish

Photo from Anna Lakrini's Instagram account.

MANILA — Beauty queen Anna Lakrini has returned to the Philippines after her second runner-up finish in Miss Globe 2023.

In a series of Instagram posts, Lakrini said she is proud to have represented the country in the international pageant.

"Philippines, to carry your stories alongside me will always be my greatest honor ...In this journey, I often asked myself if I was doing enough to represent my country -- and if I was truly the embodiment of an empowered Filipina. In a country made up of millions of people with different backgrounds, experiences, struggles, and hopes, it can be difficult to feel like you are a representative of every single one of them," Lakrini said.

"But, throughout my journey, I realized that despite over 170+ dialects spoken in our country, we all understand that there is a common goal: to truly LOVE THE PHILIPPINES. Love the people, culture, the beauty of our country, and the possibilities," she added.

"A true empowered Filipina is one who embraces our multicultural background, the many challenges our nation has gone through, and a national identity that is formed by hope for our future -- and I am proud of my journey simply because I know that my Pinay spirit is stronger than ever ...Here’s to continuing to showcase the bayanihan heart of our country to the entire global community."

She was also welcomed by her Binibining Pilipinas family when she arrived back in the country.

Malaysia's Manvin Khera was crowned Miss Globe 2023 with Katia Agbodo Rodriguez of Spain as first runner-up.

The Philippines has two Miss Globe winners: Ann Lorraine Colis in 2015 and Maureen Montagne in 2021.

Since 2004, the Miss Globe pageant has crowned queens advocating for the woman's role in the world.

