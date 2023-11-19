Home  >  Life

'Semifinals comeback': Michelle Dee enters Miss Universe 2023 Top 20

Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2023 10:02 AM | Updated as of Nov 19 2023 10:29 AM

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee. Instagram/@michelledee
MANILA — The Philippines returned to the Miss Universe semis as this year's delegate Michelle Dee entered the Top 20 of Miss Universe 2023.

The Top 20 candidates of Miss Universe 2023 were announced during the coronation night held in El Salvador.

Candidates from the following countries also made it to the next round of the pageant:

  • Nicaragua
  • Spain
  • Puerto Rico
  • Namibia
  • Venezuela
  • India
  • Thailand
  • Chile
  • Jamaica
  • USA
  • Nepal
  • Peru
  • Cameroon
  • Colombia
  • Pakistan
  • Australia
  • Philippines
  • Portugal
  • South Africa
  • El Salvador

This is the country's comeback to the semifinal rounds of Miss Universe after 2022 delegate Celeste Cortesi ended the country's 12-year semifinal streak that Venus Raj started in 2010.

Dee is aiming to be the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe titleholder after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

This year marks some firsts in Miss Universe 'herstory' with the first mother, Camila Avella of Colombia, first trans woman, Marina Machete of Portugal, and first delegate of Pakistan, Erica Robin, entering the Top 20 of Miss Universe 2023.

Filipinos can watch the 72nd Miss Universe live on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.

