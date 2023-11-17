PH bet Anna Lakrini enters Miss Globe 2023 Top 15

Anna Lakrini. Screenshot from Miss Globe's YouTube channel.

MANILA — Philippines' bet Anna Lakrini makes the first cut as she entered the Top 15 on Miss Globe 2023.

At the coronation night held in Albania on Saturday (Manila time), Lakrini was among the candidates moving on to the next round.

Lakrini was joined by candidates from the following countries:

Jamaica

USA

Norway

Albania

India

Nigeria

Thailand

China

Ukraine

Malaysia

Kazakhstan

Philippines

Spain

Poland

Venezuela

Last year, the Philippines' delegate Chelsea Fernandez ended her journey in the Top 15 with Anabel Payano of the Dominican Republic eventually winning the crown.

Lakrini will aim for the third Miss Globe crown for the Philippines after the victories of Ann Lorraine Colis in 2015 and Maureen Montagne in 2021.

Since 2004, the Miss Globe pageant has crowned queens advocating for the woman's role in the world.

