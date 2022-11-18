Allan K to open new comedy bar Clowns Republik

MANILA -- Two years since the closure of Klownz and Zirkoh due to the pandemic, comedian Allan K announced that he is set to open a new comedy bar.

Clowns Republik in Quezon City will have its soft opening on Friday night, November 18.

"Soft opening na kami tonight yahoooo!!! Hanggang grand opening na 'tong soft opening namin. Kaya welcome na po kayong tumawa at magenjoy sa clowns brand of entertainment. See you guys tonight," Allan wrote on his Instagram page.

Allan and businessman Lito Alejandria closed Klownz and Zirkoh in Quezon City in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They cited “tremendous economic, financial loss” as the reason for the closure.

Among the comedians who performed at Klownz and Zirkohn were Boobay, Boobsie, Phillip Lazaro and Ate Gay.

