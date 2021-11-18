Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Tracy Perez opened up about her humble beginnings in her introduction video for Miss World 2021.

In the nearly two-minute clip, the Filipina beauty queen said she was born a "miracle baby" and witnessed how her single mom "struggled to make ends meet."

"As a child, I have witnessed how my mom singlehandedly raised me until she entered into eternal rest," she said.

And while she has learned to "live independently" because of her experiences, Perez said she later on realized that she is "meant to be of service to others."

"This is my Miss World journey -- from the humble pageant platforms to the grand and glorious stages, I am living my purpose," she said.

Perez won the top crown in the Miss World Philippines 2021 pageant held last month.

She will aim for the Philippines' second Miss World title, after Megan Young in 2013, in Puerto Rico on December 16.

