Japan Film Festival goes online: What to expect

MANILA -- Japan Foundation Manila (JFM) is set to mount its first online film festival as part of its efforts to continue sharing Japanese culture with Filipinos amid the pandemic.

Dubbed JFF Plus, the digital edition of the Japanese Film Festival will run from November 20 to 29.

A total of 28 short and full-length films in various genres will be available for streaming on the JFF Plus website.

Featured films include:

- "Our 30-Minute Sessions" (2020) by Kentaro Hagiwara

- "Little Nights, Little Love" (2019) by Rikiya Imaizumi

- "The Great Passage" (2013) by Yuya Ishii

- "Project Dreams - How to Build Mazinger Z's Hangar" (2020) by Tsutomu Hanabusa

- "Café Funiculi Funicula" (2018) by Ayuko Tsukahara

- "0.5mm" (2014) by Momoko Ando

- "Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday" (2014) by Shuichi Okita

- "A Story of Yonosuke" (2013) by Shuichi Okita

- "Railways" (2010) by Yoshinari Nishikori

- "Lady Maiko" (2014) by Masayuki Suo

- "Stolen Identity" (2018) by Hideo Nakata

- "Key of Life" (2012) by Kenji Uchida

- "Dance with Me" (2019) by Shinobu Yaguchi

- "The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice" (1952) by Yasujiro Ozu

Animated films, on the other hand, include:

- "Sumikkogurashi: Good to be in the Corner" (2019) by Mankyu



- "Tokyo Marble Chocolate" (2007) by Naoyoshi Shiotani

- "Gon, The Little Fox" (2015) by Yashiro Takeshi

- "Moon of a Sleepless Night" (2015) by Yashiro Takeshi

- "Norman the Snowman - The Northern Light" (2013) by Yashiro Takeshi

- "Norman the Snowman - On a Night of Shooting Stars" (2016) by Yashiro Takeshi

- "Pigtails" (2015) by Yoshimi Itazu

- "Kick-Heart" (2013) by Masaaki Yuasa

- "Li'l Spider Girl" (2012) by Toshihisa Kaiya

- "Drawer Hobs" (2011) by Kazuchika Kise

- "The Girl from the Other Side" (2019) by Yutaro Kubo

Completing the lineup are the following documentary films:

- "Peace" (2010) by Kazuhiro Soda

- "Tora-san in Goto" (2016) by Masaru Oura

- "Tsukiji Wonderland" (2016) by Naotaro Endo

"In this time when we can't go out and visit places, films allow us to take glimpses into new worlds, experience things, see places and gain new perspectives while staying safe in the confines of our homes," JFM director Ben Suzuki said.

"Online movies have become the trend due to pandemic. The internet has also become a venue for instant exchange of information and culture," he added.

This year's JFF will kick off at 6 p.m. on November 20 with a drive-in cinema experience at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Tickets to the opening film, "Project Dreams - How to Build Mazinger Z's Hangar," are available at SM Tickets at P100 each.

Another screening for the said movie will also be held on November 22.

JFF Plus is made possible together with Japan Foundation Asian Center, in partnership with JT International (Philippines), the Film Development Council of the Philippines, the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, and SM Cinema.

