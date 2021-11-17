Christmas 2021: New promos, offers for the holidays

MANILA -- Already doing your Christmas shopping? Check out these new promos and offers for the holidays.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

GRAB

Grab is set to launch its 100+ Cities Delivery feature on November 22, just in time for the holiday season.

This will enable Filipinos to send items from GrabFood and GrabMart to 128 cities throughout the Philippines and Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

The delivery app is also offering the Holiday Saver Pack, a three-month bundle that consists of 41 GrabFood, GrabMart, and GrabExpress vouchers, promising total savings of up to P4,000. It is available for P249, with an early bird rate of P49.

Users can also avail of discounts across Grab's services by using the promo code PADALOVE. Until November 28, they can enjoy up to 50% off on GrabFood's holiday sale.

ITOOH HOMESTYLE

Online home shopping portal ITOOH Homestyle is holding a holiday sale until November 30.

Customers can avail of up to 40% off on selected items such as chairs, bar carts, dividers, and other furnishings.

ITOOH is also offering gift cards in different denominations, with the option to assign values of up to P99,000. More details are available on its website and social media pages.

MCDONALD'S

McDonald's recently launched its Christmas-themed Happy Meal boxes featuring My Little Pony and Transformers toys.

The fast food chain's add-on promo allows customers to get a Burger McDo Happy Meal by adding P50 to any meal.

The My Little Pony Toys include Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash, and Equestria characters, while the Transformers Happy Meal box features Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, and the robots of the Cyberverse.

More details are available on McDonald's website and social media pages.

MONKEY SHOULDER

Blended malt whisky brand Monkey Shoulder has set up a pop-up bar along C1 in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig as it celebrates the holiday season.

Run in partnership with watering holes in the area, the pop-up bar is serving whisky cocktails until December 31.

Weekend goers can look forward to cocktail creations by bartenders from iDarts DASH on November 19 and 20, Skye on November 26 and 27, Fireside on December 3 and 4, and Boozy on December 24 and 25.

More details are available on Monkey Shoulder's social media pages.

RESORTS WORLD MANILA

Resorts World Manila recently launched its property-wide Christmas campaign as it celebrates its 12th year.

Its Newport Mall will have a Christmas Mall-seum, which will feature a lineup of 12 artists and art houses over a span of 12 weeks. There will also be a 12-day Christmas sale from December 14 to 25, with up to 70% off from selected shops.

SAMSUNG

Samsung has kicked off its biggest TV sale of the year, promising savings of up to P40,000 on 4K Smart TVs and up to P8,000 off on sound devices.

Fans of Samsung's Lifestyle TVs can also expect net cash discounts on The Frame and The Serif, and freebies with The Premiere.

Those who purchase select TVs until the end of the year get to enjoy a six-month HBO Go subscription, and a one-year Viu Premium subscription.

More details are available on Samsung's website.

SHELL

Shell has launched its Everyday Pamasko promo, giving away prizes such as as well as discounts on fuels and other products.

Customers can start availing of discounts on fuel, lubricants, services, and from Shell's partnered merchants for a minimum single-receipt transaction of P125 until January 31, 2022.

There also be raffle draws for 10 winners of one year's worth of Shell fuels, one winner of Chatime Milk Tea for a year, and 25 winners of a TVS or Vespa motorcycle. Other prizes include vouchers and Shell Go+ points.

The raffle draw kicked off last November 8 and will be held every two weeks until January 17, 2022.

A major raffle draw will be held on February 1, 2022, and will give five customers (one each from North Luzon, Metro Manila, South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao) the chance to win P1 million.

More details are available on Shell's website.