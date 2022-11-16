Vlogger Kryz Uy has shared photos of her first trip to Paris with her husband, former "Pinoy Big Brother" big winner Slater Young.

"We just had to do it," she said in an Instagram post, as she showed their sweet moments in the City of Love.

Check out photos from their Paris date below:

Young and Uy recently welcomed their second child, Sevi. Their eldest, Scottie, was born in 2020.

After winning "Pinoy Big Brother," Young went on to pursue a career as an engineer and entrepreneur. He has also started a YouTube channel on home building and renovation projects.

Uy, on the other hand, started out as a fashion blogger before becoming one of the Philippines' most popular content creators.

