'QueenTulungan': Beauty queens unite to raise funds for typhoon survivors

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach has gathered her fellow beauty queens to raise funds for survivors of recent typhoons in the Philippines.

The former Miss Universe started the "QueenTulungan" fundraiser with Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental 2010 Carla Lizardo and Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti, her co-hosts in the pageant-themed online talk show "Queentuhan."

The three held a fundraising episode over the weekend featuring three more titleholders: Miss Universe 2013 third runner-up Ariella Arida, Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann, and Miss Intercontinental 2015 first runner-up Christi McGarry.

"Any amount will really be a big help," Wurtzbach said, adding that all earnings from their fundraising videos will also go to their selected beneficiaries.

During the livestream, Lizardo said around 40 beauty queens have shown their support for the cause.

Among those who have been actively promoting the fundraiser on their social media accounts were Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, Bb. Pilipinas International 2019 Patch Magtanong, Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 semi-finalist Alaiza Malinao, and Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong.

Proceeds from the "QueenTulungan" fundraiser will go to the Philippine Red Cross, Save the Children Philippines, WWF Philippines, and CFSI.

In an Instagram Stories post, Wurtzbach said they have raised P142,662.13 as of 11:53 p.m. on Sunday.

The online fundraiser will run until November 20.

