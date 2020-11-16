Heart Evangelista auctions hand-painted Filipiniana gown for benefit of typhoon victims

MANILA – Heart Evangelista is one of the many celebrities doing her part to raise funds for those who were affected by the most recent typhoon that ravaged parts of the Philippines.

On Instagram, Evangelista announced that she will be auctioning off some of her designer pieces in the coming days to aid the victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

The first item that she put up for bidding was her Mark Bumgarner Filipiniana dress which she herself hand-painted a few years ago.

As of writing, Evangelista already marked the item sold.

With her initiative, a lot of Evangelista’s followers expressed their gratitude for the actress for helping those affected by the natural calamity.

The number of people who died from Typhoon Ulysses has climbed to 67 while 12 remain missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday morning.

Ulysses (international name: Vamco) left in its wake some P1.19 billion worth of agricultural damage and P469.7 million worth of infrastructure damage.

Some 310 cities and town experienced power outage, of which power in 16 areas had been restored. Fifty towns in Calabarzon and Bicol region are without water, the NDRRMC report said.

Cagayan Valley suffered heavy flooding due to rainfall from other provinces, siltation of the Cagayan River, and water release by Magat Dam, Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba earlier said.

The 21st tropical cyclone to enter the country this year brought fierce winds and torrential rains in Luzon last Thursday, leaving a trail of devastation.

Ulysses left the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday morning after causing the worst flooding in years in parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

