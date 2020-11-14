Typhoon Ulysses deaths climb to 37: disaster council

Scenes from Tuguegarao along the city’s main road towards the capitol as the area experiences floods in the wake of rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses on November14, 2020. Chiara Zambrano, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The number of people who died from Typhoon Ulysses has climbed to 37 while 15 remain missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Saturday.

At least 22 others were injured after the typhoon pummeled Luzon and brought floods reminiscent of Tropical Storm Ondoy, according to the NDRRMC report as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

Some 1.1 million persons or 285,978 families were affected, of whom, nearly 370,000 individuals were forced to flee their homes for safety even as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers, and 3,013 homes were damaged in Ilocos, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, and Bicol, the NDRRMC said.

Ulysses (international name: Vamco) left in its wake some P999,879,226 worth of agricultural damage and P253,100,000 worth of infrastructure damage, according to the disaster council.

Some 310 cities and town experienced power outage, of which power in 16 areas had been restored. Fifty towns in Calabarzon and Bicol region are without water, the NDRRMC said.

Cagayan Valley suffered heavy flooding due to rainfall from other provinces, siltation of the Cagayan River, and water release by Magat Dam, Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba earlier said.

At least 9 people died and around 47,000 have been rescued from their flood-hit homes, Mamba said Saturday.

The 21st tropical cyclone to enter the country this year brought fierce winds and torrential rains in Luzon Thursday, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake just as the island reeled from earlier storms, including Super Typhoon Rolly.

Ulysses left the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday morning after causing the worst flooding in years in parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila.