Burger King's plant-based burger now available in PH

MANILA -- Burger King on Monday launched its first plant-based burger in the Philippines.

The Plant-based Whopper, a new take on the fast food chain's signature sandwich, is said to contain "0% beef."

Prices start at P89 for an a la carte order of a smaller Whopper.

"Made from plants, tastes like beef," read the ad posted on Burger King Philippines' Facebook page as it dared customers to "don't taste the difference."

Burger King's Plant-Based Whopper was made available in the United Kingdom early this year.

According to a report by BBC, the burger is soy-based but is not suitable for vegans as it "is cooked on the same grill as meat burgers."

It also pointed out that the sandwich is normally served with mayonnaise -- which is egg-based and therefore not vegan -- unless the customer says otherwise.

Related video: