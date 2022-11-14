Samantha Bernardo wants to find success in business

Samantha Bernardo. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- After pageantry and showbiz, Samantha Bernardo is hoping to find success in business.

The Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up made the statement in her latest vlog, where she answered 30 questions about her personal life in celebration of her 30th birthday.

When asked about her "ultimate career goal," she replied: "To be a successful businesswoman... As we age, alam ko naman na this industry will not be in my favor."

And while she is currently making the most out of her career in the limelight, Bernardo said she sees herself focusing on entrepreneurship in the future.

"Hindi ko rin sure kung ito talaga 'yung gusto ko pang gawin, but at the moment I'm really maximizing everything. So mas nagugustuhan ko talaga ngayong mag-business," she said.

Aside from her hosting and modeling stints, Bernardo has her own sleepwear brand called Dream Queen Apparel.

She is also a licensed financial advisor, and at one point was offered a managerial position. "Pero sad to say, I had to give it up kasi nga after kong mag-'PBB' (Pinoy Big Brother'), iba na 'yung mundong pinasok ko," she said.

Bernardo went on to describe the past 30 years of her life as "exciting, meaningful, purposeful, and remarkable."

She said she wants to be remembered as "a queen who really helps," citing her advocacy for malaria elimination in the Philippines.

"More than helping other people, I really want to make a mark in achieving a malaria-free Philippines," the "PBB" season 10 third big placer said, adding that it was her father who inspired her to leave a lasting legacy.

