Marcos Jr. on Cambodian food: 'I like it all'

PHNOM PENH — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he enjoyed the taste of Cambodian food when he visited to attend the 40th and the 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

“I liked it all. I’m afraid medyo ano ko, I’m an enthusiastic experimental when it comes to food. And then in the lunches, meron silang mga binibigay para ‘yung mga local dishes. So yes,” Marcos said in a media interview in Cambodia.

Marcos admitted that it was only during his third day, the Gala Night on Saturday, when he was able to savor the taste of Cambodian food.

The dishes served were similar to Filipino food, he said.

“Pare-pareho, okoy, pero iba ‘yung kanilang mga ano. Meron silang puro kakanin pero iba ‘yung mga --- meron silang curry na may mani. Doon yata galing ‘yung kare-kare eh. Pero ganun. Naiba. It’s not kare-kare, it’s --- papunta. It’s similar to kare-kare but it’s different,” Marcos explained.

Marcos said it was a tiring experience, not just for him but for the other world leaders who attended the summits.

“I think it was very much worth it. Pero… lahat ng mga leader, every day, 'Kumusta ka?' 'Mr. Prime Minister, how are you doing?' 'Tired.' 'Mr. President, how are you?' 'Tireder.' Getting more and more tired,” he said

“Ganun din. 'Did you get some rest?' No,” he added

“You’re sitting there for what, eight hours, 10 hours, 12 hours, whatever it is. And then you come home, you have to take care of the things that have happened in back home. So you don’t really go straight to sleep. You don’t really eat properly. But you know, it has to be done. It’s okay. I mean, you know. Nobody died from honest hard work,” he said.