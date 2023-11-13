The facade of the Manila Central Post Office is illuminated with lanterns on November 16, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost) is launching new postage stamps this week through a three-day public exhibit at the Music Hall of SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

The event from November 13 to 15 marks the 256th anniversary of the Philippine Postal Service and celebrates National Stamp Collecting Month.

It kicked off on Monday with "Stamps on Stamps," which features the Manila Central Post Office, from its establishment in 1926 to before it was destroyed by fire.

"As a symbol of Filipino resiliency, we will not forget how this structure has stood through war and remains as proof of Manila's historic past. The iconic Post Office building, which serves as the headquarters of the PHLPost, has a much significant role in the country's history and culture," postmaster general Luis Carlos said in a statement.

"The majestic post office building is a home to many historic and memorable events that pays tribute to great Filipinos who were immortalized through postage stamps," he added.

The second day of the PHLPost exhibit will feature the "Dogs in Philippine History" stamps, inspired by the book of the same title by Ian Christopher Alfonso. Among them are Usman, the big black pet dog of national hero Jose Rizal when he was young; and Moltke and Bravo, the dalmatians of Marcelo H. del Pilar.

The last set is the "National Children's Month" stamps inspired by a book by known storyteller and illustrator Beth Parrocha. These focus on the needs of children, from education to overall wellbeing.

"As we increasingly communicate by email, people should not forget that there is something special that we sometimes take for granted -- these delightful pieces of miniature artwork that reflects our Filipino history and heritage," Carlos said.