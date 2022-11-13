Photos from Philippine Educational Theater Association Facebook page

MANILA – After conquering the television, the newest Kapamilya loveteam of Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada are venturing into a musical play.

On Sunday, the KDLex tandem was officially introduced as stars of the musical farce “Walang Aray” of the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA).

“The Hottest Musical Pair and Breakthrough Loveteam of 2022, #KDLex, takes on the live stage,” the announcement said.

Ilacad will be portraying Julia, who is a talented leading lady, while Estrada is Tenyo, a musical theater actor.

“Walang Aray” will mark the return of PETA to the theater for full live performances.

It is dubbed as “fiercely irreverent, ferociously clever, and seriously hilarious farce” of Rody Vera.

Presented by PETA with Indie.Go Media, “Walang Aray” is a genre-defying adaptation of the screenplay of the same title based on Severino Reyes’ classic sarsuela “Walang Sugat.”

Directed by Ian Segarra, the musical features original music by Vince Lim and would cap PETA’s emerald year.

“Walang Aray” runs at the PETA-Phinma Theater in New Manila, Quezon City from Feb. 17 to May 14, 2023.

