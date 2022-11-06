MANILA- The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) is finally returning back to the theater for full live performances.

For its comeback, it will feature a brand-new original Filipino opus: a witty, funny, and daring musical to hit the PETA Theater Center, Rody Vera's fiercely irreverent, ferociously clever, and seriously hilarious farce, “Walang Aray!”

Presented by PETA with Indie.Go Media, “Walang Aray” is a genre-defying adaptation of the screenplay of the same title based on Severino Reyes’ classic sarsuela “Walang Sugat.”

Directed by Ian Segarra, the musical features original music by Vince Lim and would cap PETA’s emerald year.

“Walang Aray” runs at the PETA-Phinma Theater in New Manila, Quezon City from Feb. 17 to May 14, 2023.