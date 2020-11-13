These chefs are helping feed survivors of typhoon Ulysses

MANILA -- At least three chefs have been making the most out of their skills and resources to help feed the survivors of typhoon Ulysses.

On Thursday, Chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou opened his kitchen at Pandan Asian Cafe to provide hot meals for Marikina residents whose houses have been submerged in flood due to the typhoon.

He initially targeted to prepare 600 hot meals, as seen in his posts on Facebook.

The chef said they are looking for food donations and volunteers to help him out in the kitchen. Those interested may send him a message on his Facebook page.

Chef Jam Melchor of Slow Food Youth Network, on the other hand, has been working with Red Cross Philippines to help feed affected families in different evacuations in Metro Manila and Rizal.

He has been looking for chefs and volunteers who can cook with them or send them cooked food or pre-packed meals. Those who want to help out may coordinate with him via Facebook.

Meanwhile, Chef Waya Araos-Wijangco has opened her restaurant, Gourmet Gypsy Art Cafe in Maginhawa, Quezon City, to receive donations for food, beddings, and hygiene kits for those affected by typhoon Ulysses.

In a Facebook post on Friday, she said she is also looking for additional cookware that they can use to prepare meals for survivors.