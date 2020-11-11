Baguio’s new bamboo park announces temporary closure due to vandalism

MANILA — Baguio City’s Bamboo Eco-Park announced temporarily closing its facility due to vandalism.

In a Facebook post this past week, Philippine Bamboo Foundation president Edgardo Manda said “some visitors do not respect the place.”

Manda expressed frustration over visitors defacing bamboo poles by engraving their names on them, and some people relieving themselves along the park’s pathway.

A Pep report on the closure showed a post from a lifestyle vlogger revealing the extent of the vandalism, with multiple bamboo poles bearing engraved names.

Manda has yet to make a follow-up announcement regarding the status of the closure.

The Bamboo Eco-Park only opened last year, and was poised to become one of Baguio City’s hit attractions.

The park is part of the city’s 1M-hectare bamboo plantation project. More details about the project can be found here.