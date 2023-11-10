Theater review: 'Tabing Ilog' gets a Gen Z musical update

Scenes from 'Tabing Ilog' musical at the Philippine Educational Theatre Association (PETA) Theater Center in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Scenes from 'Tabing Ilog' musical at the Philippine Educational Theatre Association (PETA) Theater Center in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Scenes from 'Tabing Ilog' musical at the Philippine Educational Theatre Association (PETA) Theater Center in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Scenes from 'Tabing Ilog' musical at the Philippine Educational Theatre Association (PETA) Theater Center in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Scenes from 'Tabing Ilog' musical at the Philippine Educational Theatre Association (PETA) Theater Center in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Scenes from 'Tabing Ilog' musical at the Philippine Educational Theatre Association (PETA) Theater Center in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The actors of 'Tabing Ilog' musical take a bow as they are joined by director Phil Noble at the Philippine Educational Theatre Association (PETA) Theater Center in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

After their high school graduation, a group of friends from San Juan E got separated as they pursued their respective courses in different colleges. It was only four years later at the funeral of their favorite homeroom teacher, Ma'am Ciriaca, that they got together again at their favorite riverside spot where they played as children.

Rovic (Akira Morishita) was the boyfriend of Eds, and was already very close with her parents, but he seems to be distracted by his cellphone lately. Eds (Sheena Belarmino) was studying to become a teacher, but her mother had other plans in mind. James (Jordan Andrews) could not get along with his mother, who kept on nagging at him.

Badong (Jude Servilla), who still had a problem with his English, was going for a career in local politics. Fonzy (Vino Mabalot) was dealing with his depression, made worse by the ill reputation of his bisexual sister Corrinne (Miah Canton), and the avoidance of his New Age devotee ex-girlfriend George (Kiara Takahashi).

In the 1990s, there was a very popular ABS-CBN teen drama series called "Tabing-Ilog." The characters' names in the play were the original character names from the TV series. Rovic was John Lloyd Cruz. Eds was Kaye Abad. James was Patrick Garcia. Badong was Paolo Contis. Fonzy was Baron Geisler. Corrine was Desiree del Valle. George was Jodie Sta. Maria.

In March 2020, a musical version of "Tabing-Ilog" was produced as the maiden project of Kapamilya Theater, staged at the Dolphy Theater. It was directed by Topper Fabregas, with music and songs by Vincent de Jesus and the book by Jade Castro. Unfortunately, within a week of its opening, the pandemic lockdown was enforced and cut the run short before it gathered any steam.

This new show has a new director Phil Noble, a new book by Eljay Castro Deldoc, and new songs also by Vincent de Jesus. This new show was focused mainly on the young people and their relationships. There were still episodes about speaking up, mental health, platonic friendship and LGBT issues, like before. A subplot about dummy social media accounts was also included, as well as political participation and civic duty.

The highlight of Ohm David's set was one huge tree with a makeshift ladder, benches, and platforms, surrounded by a ring-like stage representing the river. The effect of flowing water was done through lighting effects. Of course, the trademark wheel swing was hanging from one of the bigger branches. The backdrop represented scraps of paper from high school student's notebook on which were scribblings and doodles.

There was also a fun interactive element introduced in this show. You can scan the QR code in posters outside the auditorium to join the chat group of the gang onstage. Whenever they send or receive group messages, you will also receive them, so you will feel in the loop.

Eds' father Panyong (Red Nuestro) was still there, and this time around, his wife Azon (Neomi Gonzales) was still around. Rovic's grandmother Juling (Joann Co) likewise made a comeback. However, these veteran stage actors only stuck with one character this time. This was unlike the previous staging, when these supporting actors had multiple minor roles.

There were also the three owners of a neighborhood cafe called "Coffee-ratiba." Collectively called "Maritres," they were: Anchang (Teetin Villanueva), Toots (Vyen Villanueva) and Meow (Lance Reblando). It was not entirely clear what their relationship to the main characters were, but I assumed they were older neighborhood friends of the gang. A new LGBT character was introduced in the person of James' gay college classmate, Andoy (Benedix Ramos).

The acting and singing of the neophyte cast were very promising. In the acting front, Vino Mabalot was heartbreaking in Fonzy's moment of dark despair. For singing, Miah Canton stood out, belting Corrinne's songs out of the park. Morishita, Belarmino, and Takahashi also shone in their solo songs. The experience and singing prowess of stage veterans Nuestro, Gonzales, Villanueva and Reblando were undeniable.

There are several combination of actors expected, promising a new feel for the show every time. Alternating as Rovic are JL Toreliza and Benedix Ramos. Alternating as Eds are Jhoanna Robles and Vivoree Esclito. Alternating as James is Kobie Brown. Alternating as Badong is Earvin Estioko. Alternating as Fonzie is Drei Sugay. Alternating as Corrinne is Anji Salvacion. Alternating as George are Andi Abaya and Chaye Mogg. Alternating as Andoy is Omar Udin.

Under the leadership of stage director Phil Noble, the artistic team of "Tabing-Ilog the Musical 2023" is composed of writer Eljay Deldoc, composer and musical director Vincent de Jesus, choreographer Stephen Viñas, set designer Ohm David, costume designer Tata Tuviera, lighting designer David Esguerra and video designer Bene Manaois.

Show runs from November 10 to December 17, 2023 at the PETA Theater Center. Showtimes: Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Ticket can be purchased online on KTX.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."