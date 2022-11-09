American model Gigi Hadid has deactivated her Twitter account following the takeover of Elon Musk over the social media platform.
In Instagram Stories, Hadid shared a tweet on reported layoffs of employees from the platform and wrote: "I deactivated my Twitter account yesterday."
"For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s become more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it's not a place I want to be a part of.
"Only sorry to the fans, who I’ve loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm."
Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, US media reported last October, in a deal that puts one of the top platforms for global discourse in the hands of the world's richest man.
RELATED VIDEO: