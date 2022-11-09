Photo from Gigi Hadid's Instagram account.

American model Gigi Hadid has deactivated her Twitter account following the takeover of Elon Musk over the social media platform.

In Instagram Stories, Hadid shared a tweet on reported layoffs of employees from the platform and wrote: "I deactivated my Twitter account yesterday."

"For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s become more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it's not a place I want to be a part of.

"Only sorry to the fans, who I’ve loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm."

Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, US media reported last October, in a deal that puts one of the top platforms for global discourse in the hands of the world's richest man.

