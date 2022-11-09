Restaurant group behind Manam, Ooma marks 10th year

Some of the dishes offered at Manam Comfort Filipino. Photo from Facebook: @ManamPH



MANILA -- The Moment Group is celebrating 10 years in the food and beverage industry this November.

The restaurant group is behind the homegrown concepts Manam Comfort Filipino, 8Cuts Burgers, Ooma Bold Japanese, Mo' Cookies, HuChi Southeast Eats, Shawa Wama, The Mess Hall, Moment Catering, Bank Bar, Mecha Uma, Pancit Pancitan, and Cuckoo Chicken.

It also owns the Philippine franchise of the popular Taiwanese chain Din Tai Fung.

Customers can enjoy dine-in deals until November 16, and delivery offers until the end of the month.

In a statement, founders of The Moment Group said they will continue to expand their presence in the Philippines and even abroad.

"We want to have more to offer, whether these are from new brands, current brands, or spin-offs of those brands, in terms of both the creative development and operations sides," said Jon Syjuco, co-founder for strategic partnerships.

"This includes expansion in Metro Manila, in the provinces, and maybe even outside of the Philippines.”

This year, The Moment Group opened a Din Tai Fung branch at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay, and two new Mo' Cookies kiosks at Uptown Mall in Taguig and Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City.

In the coming months, Manam will have three new locations, with a spin-off brand in the works.

Other plans for The Moment Group include the launch of its new app and a partnership with the non-profit MovEd, which aims to bring early childhood education to underserved communities.

The restaurant group aims to provide meals to MovEd's learning labs in Metro Manila.