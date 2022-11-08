MANILA -- Hit Sony game series God of War tapped Pinoy artists to as it promoted its highly-anticipated sequel, God of War: Ragnarok, ahead of its November 9 release.

Sony collaborated with muralist Jappy Agoncillo and illustrator Art of Maku for in-game and off-game promotional materials. Their designs were presented at a launch event at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Tuesday.

Agoncillo's illustration is among the art designs in the game's collaboration with a famous phone case brand. Agoncillo, a known Pinoy muralist, also has a mural of his design in Bonifacio Global District. Other artists from Indonesia and Japan art also included in the list.

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

In an interview with reporters, Agoncillo said the mural took four days to make, fast-tracking it to have it done in time for the release.

"It usually takes about nine days. We sketch it out in the night. We project the design on the wall. Really quick sketching it out and quickly just painting it for like 12 hours a day," Agoncillo said, noting that he and his team worked for 19 hours to get the mural done before today.

Jappy Agoncillo's art is among the designs included in God of War's collaboration with a known phone case brand. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

In the launch event, he walked everyone through the design's details and showcase the journey of the game's characters.

"I wanted it to be as full of detail as possible. I wanted to show that journey that we are going to go through all these realms, all these experiences in the game with Atreus and Kratos. It's very far from the Philippines, but I tried to make it a little Christmas-y with the snowflakes," Agoncillo shared.

Agoncillo, who has made various illustrations for Adidas, Boysen and other brands, noted the significance of being part of the game's promotional campaign.

"Bringing Asian countries and Asian artists into the fold, especially a game like this set in Europe, you don't necessarily think of that type of thing in the game. But to bring talents all over the world and to represent the Philippines in this campaign is a really big honor," he said.

Art of Maku's designs, all Pinoy-themed, are featured as exclusive avatars for the game, incorporating the game's major characters into Filipino elements like Simbang Gabi, riding Jeepneys, among others.

In an Instagram post, he detailed the creative process of how he was able to produce an illustration of Kratos and his son Atreus in Mt. Pulag.

"I did a lot of trial and error for this one, especially finding the right angle. Textures and brushes took a lot of time to finalize. Making a landscape like this is something new to me. I am glad that it all worked out," he said.

God of War will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 at midnight on November 9.