Courtesy: Playstation Blog, Screenshots from the official Tekken 8 trailer. Courtesy: Playstation Blog, Screenshots from the official Tekken 8 trailer. Courtesy: Playstation Blog, Screenshots from the official Tekken 8 trailer. Courtesy: Playstation Blog, Screenshots from the official Tekken 8 trailer.

MANILA - Welcome back to the "King of Iron Fist"

Bandai Namco Studio on Tuesday (Wednesday morning in the Philippines) announced it was launching the long-awaited Tekken sequel, Tekken 8, through a trailer revealed in Sony's "State of Play" for the PlayStation 5.

This will be the latest sequel of the hit franchise after Tekken 7 hit the shelves last 2015.

The trailer features major characters such as Jin and Kazuya fighting it out in the rain.

In the official PlayStation blog, Bandai Namco Studio executive producer and director Katsuhiro Harada said the trailer was "taken directly" from gameplay captured in the PlayStation 5, while noting that some effects may still change as the game is currently under production.

"All the character models, backgrounds, and effects are the same ones that are used in-game. Although this was captured from the story mode, it is not a pre-rendered movie made for the trailer but rather real-time rendered footage, running at 60 frames per second, similar to how you would experience the game in versus battle mode," Katsuhiro said, as quoted in the blog.

Aside from the PlayStation 5, it will be playable through PC via gaming platform Steam, and the Xbox Series X|S. No official release date was announced yet.

The Philippines boasts one of the largest Tekken scenes in Southeast Asia, with the Philippines bagging bronze and silver finishes in the Southeast Asian Games, when the Tekken 7 tournament was held in the Philippines in 2019.

It is also a major event in the REV Major, which will be held again in Manila from September 17 to 18 at the SMX Convention Center, two years after the pandemic.

Watch the trailer here.