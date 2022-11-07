Filipino-owned restaurant Half Saints opens in Tokyo

Puff pastry pizzas at Half Saints Japan. Photo from Facebook: @halfsaints

Filipino-owned restaurant Half Saints has opened a branch in Tokyo, Japan.

The new concept, which operates as a shop for sweets and pastries, is located in a residential area near the University of Tokyo.

It offers puff pastry pizza in flavors such as Eringi Mushroom and Goat Cheese, and Miso and Cream Cheese.

Also available on the menu are desserts like Hokkaido Blue Cheese Cloud Cookie and Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and a selection of drinks.

The menu at Half Saints Japan. Photos from Facebook: @halfsaints

"Through Half Saints, we are bringing a new experience to Tokyo. It is a big challenge to be in a city that values tradition, but so far, we’re happy with the reception," Christine Roque, one of the founders and chefs of Half Saints, said in a statement released on Half Saints' Facebook page.

"We are offering multicultural flavors but still very Filipino at heart. The concept of Half Saints Tokyo is 'New Discovery / Respect for Region / Pairings,'" she added.

Opened in 2017 in Quezon City, Half Saints serves recreations of memorable dishes during the travels of owners Roque and Joanna Arciaga, with ingredients sourced from local farmers and small businesses.

The Japan branch will soon release versions of two of Half Saints' signature desserts, Merci Buko Cream Puff and Crema De Fruta, using seasonal fruits and nuts.

Also planned in the coming weeks are gift boxes with curated pastries and artisan wine, and pairings with specialty coffee.

"We value sustainability. Just like in the Philippines, our suppliers [in Japan] are food start-ups and local food producers to ensure the best quality and celebrate local products of the season and the people behind them," Roque said.

Related video: