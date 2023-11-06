Anna Lakrini. Photo from Binibining Pilipinas' Facebook page

Anna Lakrini has arrived in Albania for the Miss Globe 2023 pageant.

The Philippine representative received a birthday surprise from her fellow queens, as seen in a video posted by Binibining Pilipinas.

"Thank you for your warm welcome to Anna, The Miss Globe," Binibining Pilipinas said in the caption.

Lakrini will aim for the third Miss Globe crown after the victories of Ann Lorraine Colis in 2015 and Maureen Montagne in 2021.

The coronation night will be held on November 17 (November 18 in the Philippines).

