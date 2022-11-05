

MANILA – Beauty queen and social media darling Herlene Budol knew how to turn heads upon arriving in Uganda.

Budol, popularly known as “Hipon Girl”, arrived at the airport wearing a red Filipiniana while waving a Philippine flag.

Her fans quickly trooped to the comment section to express their support for the candidate, as she aspires to deliver an international crown.

“Hipon pero walang tapon. Goodluck and bring home the crown,” a netizen said.

Budol was wearing a yellow pantsuit when she departed from the Philippines on Friday.

The Binibining Pilipinas Facebook page teased Budol’s journey to the competition.

“Goodbye for now as Herlene gets ready to say hello to Uganda. Miss Planet International here she comes,” the organization posted.

Budol fell short of winning a crown in the 2022 Binibining Pilipinas, as she was named first runner-up aside from winning most of the minor awards.

Nonetheless, she was chosen to represent the country in Miss Planet International and BPCI has already expressed its full support to Budol’s campaign in the pageant.

Miss Planet International will be held on November 19 in Kampala, Uganda.

