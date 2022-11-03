Photo from Binibining Pilipinas’ Facebook page

MANILA – Beauty queen and social media darling Herlene Budol is set to leave the country to represent the Philippines in the Miss Planet International in Uganda.

Budol, popularly known as "Hipon Girl,” donned a yellow pantsuit while holding a Philippine flag as she is set to depart for the African nation to join the international pageant.

The Binibining Pilipinas’ Facebook page teased Budol’s journey to the competition.

“Goodbye for now as Herlene gets ready to say hello to Uganda. Miss Planet International here she comes,” the organization said in its post.

Budol fell short of winning a crown in the 2022 Binibining Pilipinas coronation night, as she was named first runner up aside from winning most of the minor awards.

Nonetheless, she was chosen to represent the country in Miss Planet International and BPCI has already expressed its full support to Budol’s campaign in the pageant.

"She is ready to conquer the solar system. Let us all give our support to Herlene on her journey to bring home our first Miss Planet International crown," the organization said last October.

Miss Planet International will be held on November 19 in Kampala, Uganda.

