LOOK: Voltes V Funko Pop to be exclusively released in PH

Voltes V Funko Pop. Handout

MANILA -- One of the most beloved animated series to hit this country – Voltes V – will soon be given the Funko Pop treatment.

And it will be a Philippines-only exclusive.

Voltes V, the mech animated series known as Super Electromagnetic Machine Voltes V back in Japan, was a massive hit in the Philippines (as it was in Cuba and Indonesia as well) in the late 1970s.

It was banned in April 1979 by former president Ferdinand Marcos for its “excessive violence” and allegedly “harmful effects on children.”

The anime made its comeback in the next few years to thrill another generation of fans.

The Voltes V Funko Pop is a project by top toy store chain Big Boys Toy Store (BBTS).

According to BBTS’s Sean Madrazo, the Voltes V Funko Pop will be available before 2020 ends.

BBTS was able to secure the license from Toei Animation through Telesuccess Productions, Inc. on the condition that it be sold only in the Philippines. It was an endeavor three years in the making.

“Planning, looking at the feasibility of this project, acquiring the license, the approval from Toei, Funko, and every other entity who needed to approve this project all the way to production took three years," Madrazo said.

The four-inch Voltes V Funko Pop will come with a Toei license sticker but is limited to the first batch.

BBTS Voltes V Funko Pops will sell for P1,395 and P1,995.