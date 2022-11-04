PH choir wins 2nd prize in South Korea contest

The SPYC Tour Group at the BCFC in Busan, South Korea. Cultural Center of the Philippines/Handout

MANILA -- The Sing Philippines Youth Choir (SPYC) Tour Group emerged victorious at the Busan Choral Festival and Competition (BCFC) in South Korea.

The group, led by artistic director and conductor Mark Anthony Carpio, won the second prize and gold diploma in the Classical Mixed and Equal category, and the gold diploma in the Ethnic category.

Launched in 2014, the SPYC was organized by the Philippine Madrigal Singers, the Cultural Center of the Philippines through its Cultural Exchange Department, and the Andrea O. Veneracion Sing Philippines Foundation.

It has a total of four batches and 213 singers from 56 communities in the Philippines.

Aside from SPYC Tour Group, another winner of the BCFC from the country is former Philippine Madrigal Singers member Ily Matthew Maniano, who bagged first place in the composition competition for his piece titled "Amihan."

Philippine groups Villanueva Chorale of Misamis Oriental, Imusikapella of Cavite, Balanga Choral Artists, and Bataan Peninsula State University Chorale also won awards at the South Korean festival, which also included competitors from Indonesia and Singapore.