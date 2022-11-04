LOOK: Starbucks rolls out holiday drinks, 2023 planners

Handout

MANILA -- Starbucks has released its newest lineup of holiday drinks and treats, as well as its much-awaited 2023 planners.

The new offerings are part of the coffee chain's celebration of 25 years in the Philippines.

"The holidays are an exciting time for us all at Starbucks, and for our customers who celebrate with us," Jamie Silva, senior manager for marketing, digital customer experience, and loyalty at Starbucks Philippines, said in a statement.

"For our 25th year celebrations, we pay homage to our partners and customers who have grown with us and have opened up opportunities to touch the lives of local communities."

The 2023 Starbucks Traditions collection is inspired by the coffee chain's iconic siren. These include two planners, a cold cup, and a stainless steel tumbler.

Just like in previous years, the new products can be obtained by collecting stickers from purchases of Starbucks handcrafted beverages. Customers have until January 2, 2023 to obtain 18 stickers to get a reward voucher, which will allow them to choose any item from the collection.

Meanwhile, Starbucks' holiday beverages lineup in the Philippines this year includes the new Red Velvet Oatmilk Latte, which consists of espresso, steamed oat milk, red velvet-flavored sauce, whipped cream, and red biscuits.

Returning favorites include Toffee Nut Crunch Latte and Peppermint Mocha. All beverages come in hot, iced, and frappuccino options.

Holiday food items, on the other hand, include savory treats like Chicken Fajita Roll and Triple Cheese Panzerotti, and sweet options like Chocolate Chip Overload Cookie, Chocolate Peppermint Donut, Purple Yummy Cake, and Berry Poppins Tart.

On top of these, Starbucks has also rolled out holiday merchandise and coffee in its branches and flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Merchandise include collections titled "While You Are Sleeping" and "Holiday Been There '22," and a Philippine-exclusive 25th anniversary set.

