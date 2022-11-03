Handout photo.

MANILA — National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario will be leading the celebration of the first National Poetry Day later this month.

The inaugural event will be held on November 22, which is the 128th birth anniversary of Filipino poet Jose Corazon de Jesus, also known as Huseng Batute, who is known for his poem, “Bayan Ko.”

“Ipagdiwang natin sa bertdey ni Batute, ang unang Hari ng Balagtasan!” Almario said.

Among the organizations that have heeded the call include the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA); the group of Filipino poets Linangan sa Imahen, Retorika, at Anyo (LIRA), Inc; Likhaan UP Institute of Creative Writing (ICW); and book publisher San Anselmo Publications, Inc.

“The nationalism of Jose Corazon de Jesus has motivated us to organize National Poetry Day,” said San Anselmo Publications, Inc. executive publisher Marvin Aceron.

“Our purpose is three-fold: to promote the art of poetry; to raise the level of appreciation for Filipino poetry, and to honor Jose Corazon de Jesus and all patriotic Filipino poets.”

The celebration also comes at the heels of the success of poetry books at the recent Manila International Book Fair. These include bestsellers such as "Agua" by Enrique Villasis; "Mga Poon, Mga Piyon, Mga Pusong, Isang Pusong" by Rio Alma; "Ang Lunes na Mahirap Bunuin" by Nicolas B. Pichay, the poetry collection "100 Pink Poems Para Kay Leni," and the continued popularity of spoken word performances.

With the theme “Ibalik ang tula sa puso ng madla” (Bring poetry back into the people’s hearts), National Poetry Day will have a live poetry marathon at the Metropolitan Theater featuring at least 50 Filipino poets and performers, and a book launch and poetry book fair in the same venue.

“Inaanyayahan namin ang mga organisasyong pangkultura at pampanitikan sa buong bansa na ipagdiwang ang Pambansang Araw ng Pagtula sa kani-kanilang lugar,” said LIRA president Joti Tabula.

