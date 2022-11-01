MANILA -- Former beauty queen Vickie Rushton and her husband Jason Abalos have completed the basic citizen military course and are now both reservists of the Philippine Navy.

On Instagram, Rushton, a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, posted snaps taken from her training and graduation ceremony.

"I know, for sure, that it is always easier said than done but what is worth doing to have a meaningful and purposeful life is inevitably challenging. This is waaay out of my comfort zone. I have discovered many things about myself and one of which is my strength. I’ve always believed that there was something bigger and greater for me. After some closed doors, I’ve been contemplating on what to do next. I think we are all seeking the same thing -- our life’s purpose," wrote Rushton, who retired from pageantry in June 2021.

"This is by far the highest and most meaningful achievement I received in my life. Honestly, I just wanted to work with different organizations where I can help and serve but who would have thought that I will be a full-fledged Philippine Navy Reservist? Thank you, Lord, for giving us all the strength to keep going and continue what we have started. Thank you for surrounding us with the right people to guide, help, and teach us," she added.

Rushton also gave a shout-out to all the people behind their training and to her batchmates.

She concluded her post by thanking her husband Abalos for the support and allowing her to join the course.

"It’s nice to share this journey with you kahit magkaiba tayo ng class, happy ako na sabay tayo nag-graduate. Thank you for supporting me and for encouraging me. Nakaya ko ang lahat ng to dahil sa tiwala mo na kaya ko din gawin 'to. I love you, Baba!" she told Abalos.

"To my family, thank you for not doubting me. Thank you for praying for me and for us. I love you all. For the country," she ended

Rushton and Abalos got married at San Antonio de Padua Parish in Silang, Cavite last September 1 after 10 years of being a couple.

