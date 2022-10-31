Handout

MANILA -- Caritas Manila has tied up with Lalamove to encourage the public to send in-kind donations to help less-fortunate students.

The partnership allows interested donors to get P50 off when they use the delivery platform to send donations for Caritas Manila's Segunda Mana program.

To avail of the discount, they need to pin Caritas Manila's official address (2002 Jesus St., Pandacan, Manila) as the the drop-off location and use the code LALACARITASMNL.

The promo is available until December 31 of this year.

"Such a simple move creates a ripple effect of mutual cooperation for the public good between Lalamove, Caritas Manila, and with our partner drivers and donors," Lalamove PH managing director Dannah Majarocon said in a statement.

Segunda Mana is the donations-in-kind program of Caritas Manila. The items sent in are converted to cash in its charity outlets to help send poor and deserving youth to school.

Items that can still be used and that still have value can be donated to the program, as well as old stocks and non-moving inventories.