MANILA -- The official photos of Philippine representative Tracy Perez for the Miss World 2021 pageant have been released. Miss World Philippines (MWP) uploaded the photos on its social media pages on Thursday, showing a closeup, and shots of Perez in evening gown and active wear. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES (@msworldphil) View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES (@msworldphil) View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES (@msworldphil) Perez won the top crown in the MWP pageant held earlier this month. She will aim for the Philippines' second Miss World title, after Megan Young in 2013, in Puerto Rico this December.