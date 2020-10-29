‘Pumila ba ‘yan?’ Park Seo-joon’s partner in telco ad shares behind-the-scenes selfies

Burmese model May Myat Noe shares a behind-the-scenes selfie with Korean heartthrob Park Seo-joon. Smart Communications/ Facebook: May Myat Noe

MANILA — “May nauna sa pila!” went a flood of comments Thursday on selfies from the screen partner of Park Seo-joon, showing her with the K-drama heartthrob during their shoot for a Philippine ad.

On Facebook, Burmese model and beauty queen May Myat Noe thanked Filipinos for their supportive messages over her being cast opposite Park in Smart Communication’s new TVC.

“Thank you everyone for your love and congratulations. I’m trying my best to reply every single one of your messages. Salamat po,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Noe became the subject of humorous comments protesting her getting ahead of a supposed queue to spend time with Park.

“Pumila ba ‘yan?” several complained, in jest.

“Uso po ang social distancing!” quipped one fan, echoing a reaction to the ad where Park and Noe are seen seated closely.

In the ad, Noe appears to portray a Filipino woman named Sab, who is heartbroken over a breakup text, until Park arrives to comfort her.

Noe may be familiar to some Filipino viewers who followed the 2016 edition of “Asia’s Next Top Model,” where she competed alongside the Philippines’ Gwen Ruais, Alaiza Malinao, and Julian Flores.

Noe was also crowned Miss Asia Pacific World in 2014.

She earlier credited JS Agency, a South Korea-based international model management group, for helping her clinch the part in Smart’s now-viral TVC.