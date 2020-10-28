‘May nanalo na!’ Pinoy fans find woman with Park Seo-joon in telco ad

In his new TVC for a Philippine telco, K-drama star Park Seo-joon is paired with a woman whom fans quickly identified as an international model. Smart Communications/ Instagram: @maymyatnoe_may

MANILA — “Sana all!” went a chorus of comments Wednesday on the just-released Filipino telecom ad of K-drama heartthrob Park Seo-joon, where he is seen partnered with a woman.

“Uso po ang social distancing!” quipped one fan on Smart Communications’ official upload of the video, reacting to a portion where Seo-joon is seen seated closely with the model.

Others commented variations of, “May nanalo na!”

In the ad, the female character named Sab appears heartbroken over a breakup, until Seo-joon arrives to comfort her.

Curious, some fans did some sleuthing, and reported in the comment that they’ve identified the model: Burmese model and beauty queen May Myat Noe.

Noe may be familiar to some Filipino viewers who followed the 2016 edition of “Asia’s Next Top Model,” where she competed alongside the Philippines’ Gwen Ruais, Alaiza Malinao, and Julian Flores.

Prior, Noe was crowned Miss Asia Pacific World in 2014.

“Such an honour to be part of this,” Noe said of the Smart TVC in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

She credited JS Agency, a South Korea-based international model management group, for helping her clinch the job.

Commenting on Noe’s part in the Smart TVC, a number of fans asked why a Filipino model was not instead cast in the role, while others said she appeared Filipino, given her being from Myanmar, a Southeast Asian neighbor of the Philippines.

Here’s a look at some of Noe’s popular posts on social media: