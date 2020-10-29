KC Concepcion joins roster of WWF-PH celebrity ambassadors

MANILA -- World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines on Thursday welcomed KC Concepcion to its roster of celebrity ambassadors.

She now joins the likes of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, actresses Iza Calzado and Janine Gutierrez, hosts Marc Nelson and Rovilson Fernandez, and Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco.

In a statement, WWF-Philippines said Concepcion will help them spread awareness on food security and the importance of sustainable consumption, among others.

"It has been my long-time dream to be supporting an NGO that focuses on protecting and improving our environment, our planet, our wildlife, and in turn creating a better world. And finally, that dream is now a reality. It humbles me to be part of an amazing family whose goal is to protect Mother Nature at all costs," the host and jewelry designer said.

Prior to becoming a WWF-PH ambassador, Concepcion has been working with the organization by running special episodes of her online cooking show, "Kitchen Collabs."

She said she hopes to use her new role to promote local produce and work on food security initiatives.

"We need to reconnect with our food and remember how it even got to our local market, or grocery store, and to our table. We forget that every produce harvested and farmed uses lots of energy, transporting them from the farm to our fork. We should have a certain respect for food and farmers and see how we can do our part in our everyday lives to lessen food waste, and learn steps on how to be self-sustainable now more than ever before," Concepcion said.

"I aim to learn and help others learn with me the value of understanding our human connection with food, rallying behind local fishermen and farmers, supporting the consumption of local produce, and things like preventing food waste and learning new recipes to make the most of what grows in our own soil and seas," she added.