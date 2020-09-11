KC Concepcion helps promote sustainable cooking through online show

MANILA -- KC Concepcion is helping promote sustainable cooking through special episodes of her online cooking show, "Kitchen Collabs," which is now on its second season.

The actress and jewelry designer has partnered with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines to present eco-friendly recipes in support of the organization's Kawali-Kasan: A Sustainable Home Cooking Series.

Concepcion shared her excitement to use her platform to promote mindful consumption, support local producers, and help raise funds for WWF-PH's conservation projects.

"During these challenging times na may pandemic, we just want to make sure that we support those who work tirelessly for us. Frontliner din natin ang mga farmers na Pinoy dahil sila ang nagpro-provide sa atin ng ating mga vegetables, ang ating mga pagkain. Also, when you donate, we will be helping 100 Filipino kids learn more about the environment and how to protect the planet," she said in a statement released by WWF-Philippines.

In one of her "Kitchen Collabs" episodes for Kawali-Kasan, Concepcion and fellow TV personality Karla Estrada virtually teach viewers together how to cook pinakbet.

She will hold more episodes in partnership with WWF-Philippines until October.

Watch her cooking video with Estrada below: