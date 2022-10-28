Halloween 2022: Treats, events, shows, and more

MANILA – From themed treats to events and podcasts, here are some of the things that Filipinos can look forward to this Halloween.

CCP'S 'TRICKS AND MUSICAL TREATS'

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is bringing back its Halloween event this year.

"Tricks and Musical Treats: A PPO Family Concert," will be held at 4 p.m. on October 30 at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (CCP Main Theater).

Featured this year are 10-year-old pianist Ella Gabrielle Gaw and 7-year-old marimba player Gioia Francesco De la Cruz, who will perform with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Herminigildo Ranera.

The show will be hosted by theater actress-director Liesl Batucan-del Rosario. Pre-concert events include an instrument petting zoo, where children can touch and play selected music instruments of the orchestra.

More details are available on CCP's website and social media pages.

CITY OF DREAMS MANILA'S HALLOWEEN OFFERS

Families are in for fun and spooky Halloween activities and offerings at City of Dreams Manila from October 29 to November 1.

DreamPlay, the world’s first DreamWorks-inspired interactive play space, is bringing back Spookfest with Halloween-themed spooky adventures, games, and prizes.

On October 29 and 30, guests can avail of the Spookfest VIP Package for P2,999 net and enjoy an all-day pass at DreamPlay’s attractions, and access to activities such as the “Shrek or Treat” Scavenger Hunt, pumpkin cookie-making at Cooking with Gingy, Poke-a-pumpkin game, Halloween paper mask-making session, and trick-or-treat with Shrek and Fiona at The Shoppes at the Boulevard.

The Spookfest VIP package also comes with freebies such as a Spookfest sling bag, a Shrek Screaming bobblehead toy, and an Ogre Scream milkshake. The promotional package is on a first come, first serve basis for the first 80 guests per day.

Meanwhile, themed pastries and treats will be available at Café Society from October 29 to November 1. Among these are the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Babka (P650 net), Squid Ink Focaccia (P450 net), Pumpkin, Bacon, and Cheese Danish (P300 net for 3 pieces), Carrot Spice Muffin (P350 net); Black Cat Cake (P1,500 net), Carrot Pumpkin Cake (P1,500 net), Scary Halloween Cookies (P250 net for 3 pieces), Skull and Pumpkin Praline (P650 net), and Creepy Chocolate Bar (P350 net).

More details are available at City of Dreams Manila's website.

MCDONALD'S HALLOWEEN EVENTS

McDonald's is letting customers have a fun and spooky Halloween experience at its branches until October 31 with its lineup of activities and games.

To cap off the celebrations, the fast food chain will hold a McDo Monster's Ball at SMX Convention Center on October 29. Tickets can be purchased at participating McDonald's stores.

More details are available at McDonald's Facebook page.

SHANGRI-LA BORACAY'S HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES

Shangri-La Boracay is inviting guests to go on mystical under the sea themed adventure this Halloween.

The resort is offering a package starting at P22,000 for a Deluxe room inclusive of daily breakfast for two adults, P1,250 net dining credits per night, round trip land and sea transfers via Caticlan Airport, and access to the movie screening with snacks. Shangri-La Circle members may enjoy exclusive benefits such as complimentary themed drinks.

On October 30, Shangri-La Boracay will hold the "Halloween with Mermaids and Monsters" event. Kids staying at the resort can join in the fun with surprise character appearances, a mini musical, and more. Those aged 12 years old and below are invited to come in their best under the sea costumes and get a chance to win a 3 days, 2 night's stay gift certificate at Shangri-La Boracay.

Meanwhile, the resort's restaurant Vintana will offer a Hallow's Eve Buffet on October 31 at P2,950 per adult and P1,475 per child.

More details are available at Shangri-La Boracay's website and social media pages.

SOLAIRE'S HALLOWEEN LINEUP

Solaire has prepared a lineup of activities for its guests this Halloween.

The hotel has put up creepy installations on its main lobby and atrium, and guests can dare to sneak a photo with zombies and Addams Family members.

Solaire Rewards members and guests are in for surprises if they partake in promos for chances to bring home prizes, including a MINI John Cooper. They can enjoy an added treat on October 31 with Halloween cookies (for the first 300 members) and a special cocktail called "Zombie’s Kiss" (for the first 200 members), available from 5 to 8 p.m.

Solaire’s restaurants are also set to deliver Halloween-themed offers this October 29 and 30. More details are available on the hotel's website and social media pages.

SPOTIFY'S 'TAKOT MUNA' PLAYLIST

Spotify is launching the "Takot Muna" playlist, targeted at horror enthusiasts and brave souls, just in time for Halloween.

In the video podcast "Creepsilog," creators Gideon Mendoza and Glenn Tabajeros examine 13 disturbing photographs and the tragic origins of each image.

"Wag Kang Lilingon" delves into hypothetical situations, while "Philippine Campfire Stories" includes a collection of native mysteries.

