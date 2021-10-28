

Paolo Ballesteros is not letting the pandemic dampen his Christmas spirit this year.

On Instagram, the actor has been sharing photos of his home in Antipolo all decked out for the holidays.

One of these show his house decorated with a gold ribbon to make it look like a giant gift.

In another photo, the property is seen illuminated with colorful lights.

Aside from being an actor, Ballesteros is also known for showing his creative side by designing costumes and transforming himself using makeup.

One of his last known creations was the "Higantes Queen" costume of Binibining Pilipinas candidate Honey Cartasano.

