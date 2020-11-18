Paolo Ballesteros designs 'Higantes Queen' costume for Bb. Pilipinas 2020 candidate

MANILA -- Paolo Ballesteros once again showcased his creativity in this year's Binibining Pilipinas pageant as he designed the national costume of one of its candidates.

The actor and host was the one behind the "Higantes Queen" costume of Honey Cartasano, who represents Rizal in the national pageant.

In an Instagram post, Cartasano thanked Ballesteros "for the opportunity to wear another masterpiece" and to showcase one of Rizal province's biggest festivals.

In his notes posted on the Facebook page of Bb. Pilipinas, Ballesteros revealed that his creation is "an interpretation of the traditional Maria Clara costume inspired by the giants of Angono's Higantes festival."

"The material used is traditional piña highlighting its remarkable characteristic, the fibrosity. As she turns around, Maria Clara is transformed into a bright, colorful and towering Higantes we see during the annual parade. A unique piece, emblematic of Rizal's rich culture," he said.

This is the second time that Ballesteros designed the national costume of Cartasano, who also competed in Bb. Pilipinas last year. She finished in the Top 25.

For the 2019 pageant, Ballesteros created a gown inspired by suman, a kind of rice cake made from glutinous rice.

This year's Bb. Pilipinas competition has been postponed indefinitely as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

