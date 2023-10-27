Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Nikki de Moura. Nikki de Moura/Instagram



Nikki de Moura has broken her silence after her loss in the recently concluded Miss Grand International 2023 in Vietnam.

The Philippine representative failed to make it to the Top 20 of this year's pageant.

"I poured my heart and soul into representing Philippines, and my heart aches with disappointment," De Moura said in an Instagram post. "But even in the face of this heartache, I choose gratitude."

Moving forward, the 19-year-old beauty queen said she is "determined to make the most of every moment."

"I understand I may still be young," she acknowledged. "I will continue to work hard, learn, and grow, because I believe that disappointment is only a stepping stone to future success."

De Moura went on to declare that her experience, while painful, is "just the start of something greater."

"I may not have claimed the crown, but I carry the honor of representing the Philippines with pride and gratitude in my heart," she ended.

Check out her post below:

Support poured in for De Moura in the comment section, with messages from her fans and fellow beauty queens.

Peru's Luciana Fuster, who won the Miss Grand International 2023 crown, also expressed her love for the Philippine representative.

"My baby queen, you have a very pure soul," Fuster said. "In these almost 30 days together, I discovered in you a very solid woman despite your age! Keep going, Nicole de la Mariposaaa de Las Filipinas. The world loves you!"

Second runner-up Maria Alejandra Lopez Perez of Colombia, for her part, said: "You are an excellent representative of PH and I hope your journey doesn't end here. We love you."

Filipina titleholders also gave words of encouragement to De Moura by commenting on her post.

"Proud of you, Nikki! You will come back stronger and and we are right behind you!" said Miss Grand Philippines 2021 Samantha Panlilio.

"You made us proud ever since the PH crown was placed on your head," added Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold.