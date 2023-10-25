Newly crowned Miss Grand International Luciana Fuster of Peru. Grand TV/ YouTube

Luciana Fuster of Peru was proclaimed Miss Grand International 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Wednesday.

She succeeded Isabella Menin of Brazil after besting 69 other candidates for the title.

Her runners-up include Ni Ni Lin Eain of Myanmar, Maria Alejandra Lopez of Colombia, Sthephanie Marie of United States of America, and Le Hoang Phuong of Vietnam.

Philippine representative Nikki de Moura, meanwhile, failed to make it to the Top 20 of this year's pageant.

The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International title. Two Filipinas have so far finished first runner-up: Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020/2021.

TOP 5

Colombia

Peru

United States of America

Myanmar

Vietnam

TOP 10

Myanmar (Miss Popular Vote)

Netherlands

Angola

Colombia

Thailand

United States of America

Vietnam

Indonesia

Dominican Republic

Peru

TOP 20

Myanmar (Country's Power of the Year)

United States of America

Puerto Rico

Nigeria

Czech Republic

Indonesia

Honduras

Laos

Dominican Republic

Colombia

India

Ukraine

Thailand

Peru

Angola

Netherlands

Uzbekistan

France

Spain

Vietnam

SPECIAL AWARDS

Best in National Costume: Japan, Nigeria, Vietnam

Country's Power of the Year: Myanmar

Best in Swimsuit: Dominican Republic

Miss Popular Vote: Myanmar

Best in Evening Gown: Russia

Grand Voice: Ghana