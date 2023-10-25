Luciana Fuster of Peru was proclaimed Miss Grand International 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Wednesday.
She succeeded Isabella Menin of Brazil after besting 69 other candidates for the title.
Her runners-up include Ni Ni Lin Eain of Myanmar, Maria Alejandra Lopez of Colombia, Sthephanie Marie of United States of America, and Le Hoang Phuong of Vietnam.
Philippine representative Nikki de Moura, meanwhile, failed to make it to the Top 20 of this year's pageant.
The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International title. Two Filipinas have so far finished first runner-up: Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020/2021.
TOP 5
- Colombia
- Peru
- United States of America
- Myanmar
- Vietnam
TOP 10
- Myanmar (Miss Popular Vote)
- Netherlands
- Angola
- Colombia
- Thailand
- United States of America
- Vietnam
- Indonesia
- Dominican Republic
- Peru
TOP 20
- Myanmar (Country's Power of the Year)
- United States of America
- Puerto Rico
- Nigeria
- Czech Republic
- Indonesia
- Honduras
- Laos
- Dominican Republic
- Colombia
- India
- Ukraine
- Thailand
- Peru
- Angola
- Netherlands
- Uzbekistan
- France
- Spain
- Vietnam
SPECIAL AWARDS
Best in National Costume: Japan, Nigeria, Vietnam
Country's Power of the Year: Myanmar
Best in Swimsuit: Dominican Republic
Miss Popular Vote: Myanmar
Best in Evening Gown: Russia
Grand Voice: Ghana