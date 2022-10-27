The new Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India addresses to the audience after being crowned at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Eilat, Israel in this file photo. Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE

Thai-owned media and content conglomerate JKN Global Group, led by chief executive officer Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, officially announced on Thursday that it has acquired the Miss Universe Ogranization (MUO) from IMG.

Seventy one years since the Miss Universe competition was founded, Jakrajutatip becomes the first woman and non-American to own the organization.

In a press conference, MUO president Paula Shugart expressed excitement over this new partnership, saying she knows this is only the beginning for something greater for the brand she’s been with for over 20 years.

“I have been here for over 20 years, and I can say that in my 20 years, this is the most excited I have been. I love the Miss Universe brand and I know that we are in very, very good hands,” she said.

Shugart also took the opportunity to thank IMG for providing the organization “the foundation to realize our aspirations and take Miss Universe to the next level, which is now.”

As MUO embarks on a new chapter, Shugart believes that the organization is in a place where it deserves to be.

“As everyone knows, Miss Universe as a brand is incredibly proud of championing beautifully confident women and providing opportunities for people all around the world and for standing as a pillar of grace, dignity and progress -- a future forged by women. The people who have been part of our 71-year history, they all understood the importance of giving a platform to diverse cultures and people from all around the world, and different background. That’s why at Miss Universe, we have invested in learning opportunities, philanthropic programs and providing passionate individuals all around the world with an opportunity to share their voice,” she said.

“I know that we are with a company that understands and appreciates the very special legacy of Miss Universe. Our goal is to remain at the forefront of our industry and I am absolutely certain that under the amazing and forward-thinking leadership of Anne, we will continue to drive our message of power and appreciation to audiences all around the world,” she added.

Amy Emmerich, chief executive officer of MUO, shared Shugart's sentiments.

“I am just so humbled to be here. From the minute I joined this brand, Paula was so supportive. A true sisterhood. That’s why I was I was gravitated to this business -- its purpose of supporting women globally and to be a force for good,” she said.

Emmerich said MUO has always sought to celebrate women of all backgrounds, cultures, traditions and provide a global platform.

“We know a confident woman can change the world and here is Anne doing just that. With the first woman owner of Miss Universe Organization, this idea of inclusion, of progress can fully be realized. It truly is humbling,” she said.

Moving forward, Emmerich said she is excited to see the brand develop and become integrated with all the opportunities the JKN Global Group offers through its portfolio.

Meanwhile, following this acquisition, the Miss Universe Philippines organization is likewise extending its warmest welcome to the JKN Global Group.

“We, at the MUPh Organization, are excited to see what the new owner has in store for one of the longest-running and most watched pageants, seen by more than half a billion people and broadcast in 165 countries worldwide,” it said in a statement.

“The Miss Universe Philippines Organization continues to be committed to the vision and plans of The Miss Universe Organization under its new owner. The Miss Universe pageant that millions celebrated throughout its seven decades remains to be one of the biggest platforms for empowering women all over the world,” it added.

The next Miss Universe pageant is set to be held on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It is expected to welcome delegates from over 85 countries, including the Philippines' Celeste Cortesi.

