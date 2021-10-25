Handout Handout Handout Handout Handout Handout Handout Handout Handout

MANILA -- A livestreaming shopping network recently launched themed studios to help brands and companies sell their products online.

The Livestyle studios are the latest project of Shoppertainment Live, which has worked with the likes of Lazada, Shopee, Unilever, and Del Monte for livestream sessions.

Located at Shoppertainment Live's headquarters in Quezon City, the rooms cater to categories such as fashion, cooking, home care, beauty, technology, music, recreation, and lifestyle, among others.

"With more studios, we expect more action for the market," said Shoppertainment Live CEO Hiyasmin Neri-Soyao.

"It has been more than a year that people have been watching live streams, thus, it will be part of the new normal and e-commerce marketing mix," she added.

"We see this as an ongoing trend, even if things get back to normal."

Aside from the studios, Shoppertainment Live also introduced an incubation program for its influencer sellers.

Called Shoppertainment Academy, the company initiative aims to make online presenters more entertaining and engaging to the market.

According to Neri-Soyao, Shoppertainment Live has seen 200% growth in demand for livestream for brands as more Filipinos shop online amid the pandemic.

Since its launch in 2019, it has done over 1,000 livestreams featuring celebrities such as Kathryn Bernardo, Pia Wurtzbach, and Heart Evangelista.

