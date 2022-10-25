Screenshots from @piawurtzbach on Instagram Stories

Pia Wurtzbach's dream home is slowly becoming a reality.

On Tuesday, the former Miss Universe gave her fans an update on her new house, sharing some of her picks for materials and colors with help from her interior designer.

"I'm going for a modern tropical vibe with Filipino elements," she said in an Instagram Stories post. "I want to feel like I'm in a home in the Philippines talaga."

"So no glossy tiles, all matte, textured, imperfect, random," she added.

Screenshots from @piawurtzbach on Instagram Stories

Wurtzbach said she wants to have textured accent walls, with copper and teal as the dominant colors for the powder room.

"Copper is a color that appears in a lot of Filipino designs," she said, citing her interior designer. "So yes, it's a yes for me."

In her other Instagram Stories posts, Wurtzbach shared photos of Filipino minimalist furniture she is eyeing, as well as a firm mattress.

According to the former beauty queen, she is likely to move into her new home late next year.

Screenshots from @piawurtzbach on Instagram Stories

Wurtzbach first gave a glimpse of her new home in January this year.

The property, as seen in one of the photos, is surrounded by large glass windows and doors.

