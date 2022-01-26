Pia Wurtzbach gives glimpse of new home

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach is excited to move into her new home.

The former Miss Universe gave a glimpse of her spacious house in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The new property, as seen in one of the photos, has white walls and floors and is surrounded by large glass windows and doors.

Another photo showed Wurtzbach posing by the front steps of her home.

"One of my personal projects this year is being hands-on with my new home. So excited to take you guys with me through the process!" she said.

"What style do you think I’ll go for?" she added.

Wurtzbach has been living in her own condominium unit, as seen in her previous social media posts.

The former beauty queen recently tested positive for COVID-19, but has since recovered.

