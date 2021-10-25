Cathy Garcia-Molina (left) and Abner Mercado are among this year's Glory awardees. Handout

MANILA -- Box-office director Cathy Garcia-Molina and ABS-CBN broadcast journalist Abner Mercado are among the seven recipients of this year's Glory Awards, which recognizes outstanding alumni of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication (UPCMC).

Garcia-Molina directed the two highest-grossing Filipino films of all time -- "Hello, Love, Goodbye" (2019) and "The Hows of Us" (2018), which are both produced by ABS-CBN's Star Cinema.

She has also been nominated as Best Director at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, and has been named Movie Director of the Year at the Philippine Movie Press Club Star Awards.

Mercado, on the other hand, is known for his documentaries about social and environmental issues, politics, and cultural anthropology.

He won a bronze medal from the New York Film and TV Festival and a special jury prize at the 9th Moscow International Festival of Mountaineering and Adventure Film.

Aside from Garcia-Molina and Mercado, the 2021 honorees also includes Weng Carranza-Paraan, who currently heads ABS-CBN News Public Service and produces the citizen journalism program Bayan Mo, I-patrol Mo.

She has also served as chairperson, president, and secretary-general of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines for over a decade.

The rest of the winners include Maria Luz Balmaceda (corporate communications), Atty. Maria Kristina Conti (social advocacy), Felix "Nonon" Padilla (performing arts), and Dr. Marianne Dayrit Sison (mass communication education).

They will be awarded in a virtual ceremony set on November 27.

The panel of jurors in this year's Glory Awards includes former "Bandila" anchor Ces Drilon, professor emeritus Monina Movido-Escalada, former deputy press secretary Danilo Gozo, investigative journalist Malou Mangahas, and writer-director and actress Bibeth Orteza.

Also part of the selection panel are the two permanent jurors -- UPCMC dean and film professor Arminda Santiago and former ABS-CBN News Channel head Jing Magsaysay.

